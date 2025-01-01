Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton</span></p>

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

76,900 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12565997

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1748276282422
  2. 1748276282911
  3. 1748276283353
  4. 1748276283796
  5. 1748276284262
  6. 1748276284696
  7. 1748276285131
  8. 1748276285596
  9. 1748276286042
  10. 1748276286487
  11. 1748276286958
  12. 1748276287397
  13. 1748276287844
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7LG4NG338042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 76,900 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2023 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Ford Edge Titanium 92,000 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 Ford Explorer XLT 91,400 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Ford Explorer LIMITED 97,200 KM $35,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2022 RAM 1500 Classic