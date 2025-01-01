Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton</span></p>

2022 RAM 2500

77,900 KM

Details Description Features

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 2500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

Watch This Vehicle
12267940

2022 RAM 2500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1741722601
  2. 1741722634
  3. 1741722669
  4. 1741722704
  5. 1741722894
  6. 1741722899
  7. 1741722905
  8. 1741722910
  9. 1741722914
  10. 1741722919
  11. 1741722924
  12. 1741722929
  13. 1741722934
  14. 1741722939
  15. 1741722944
  16. 1741722948
  17. 1741722953
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3c6ur5dj2nG243584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 77,900 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2023 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC 41,000 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 130
2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 130" Low Rf 9070 GVWR RWD 32,000 KM $37,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2022 RAM 1500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 62,100 KM $58,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 2500