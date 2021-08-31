2022 Tesla Model 3

+ taxes & licensing
** Midnight Silver Metallic Exterior Paint + Dual Motor All Wheel Drive + AutoPilot + Performance Upgrade** $304 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! ** Finance Available for In Home Charging Station** HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sideview Camera - Fixed Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - 507 Kms Full Range EPA Estimate (Limitations Apply) - Full Self Driving Capability (Navigate on AutoPilot, Auto Lane Change, Auto Park, Summon, Full Self Driving Computer, Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control - Government Regulate -Terms and Conditions Apply at Additional Cost) - AutoPilot (Auto Steer (BETA), Navigate on the AutoPilot, Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control, Green Traffic Light Chime, Full Self Driving Visualization Preview, Summon (BETA) - Internet Streaming Radio Capability (Subscription Based) - Regenerative Braking - Steering Mode (Comfort, Standard, Sport) - Stopping Mode (Creep, Roll, Hold) - Acceleration (Chill, Sport) - Track Mode - Premium Connectivity (Subscription Based) - Bluetooth PACKAGES: Performance Upgrade - 20 Inch Uberturbine Alloys - Performance Brakes - Carbon Fiber Spoiler - Aluminum Alloy Pedals - Lowered Suspension CONVENIENCE FEATURES: Electric - Dual Motor All Wheel Drive - All Black Premium Leather Interior - 20 Inch Uberturbine Alloys - 15 Inch Central Touchscreen - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless GO - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Fog Lights - Automatic LED Headlights - Ambient Lighting - Power Trunk - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/HD Radio - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Forward Collision Warning - Blind Spot Collision Warning - Lane Departure Avoidance with Assist - Automatic Emergency Braking - Obstacle Aware Acceleration - Rain Sensored Windshield - Speed Limit Warning - Parking Distance Control - Auto High Beam Assist) - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
