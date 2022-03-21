$209,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model X
Plaid AWD, AutoPilot, 501Km Range (est.), 1020HP!
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
844-470-1227
$209,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8966707
- Stock #: P06A4173
- VIN: 7SAXCBE62NF344567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P06A4173
- Mileage 123 KM
Vehicle Description
**Midnight Silver Metallic Exterior Paint + 22 Inch Archnid Alloys + Three High Performance Motor with Carbon Sleeved Rotors + Heated/Ventilated Front Seats + Speed Limit Warning** $756 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! ** Finance Available for In Home Charging Station** HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Fixed Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Carbon Fiber Trim - AutoPilot - AutoSteer (Beta) - AutoSteer Activation (Single Clock, Double Click) - Wi-Fi and Mobile Network Connectivity Capability - Regenerative Braking - Drag Strip Mode - Steering Mode (Comfort, Standard, Sport) - Acceleration (Chill, Sport, Plaid) - Digital Instrument Cluster - Bluetooth - Adaptive Suspension Damping (Comfort, Auto, Sport, Advanced) - Ride Height (Very High, High, Medium, Low, Very Low) CONVENIENCE FEATURES: Electric - All Wheel Drive - All Black Premium Leather Interior - 22 Inch Archnid Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - 17 Inch Central Touchscreen - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Control - 6 Passenger Seating - Keyless Go - Traffic Aware Cruise Control Chime - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Automatic LED Headlights - LED Daytime Running Lights - LED Rear Taillights - Fog Lights - Power Trunk - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/HD Radio/Internet Streaming Radio Capability - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Automatic High Beam Assist - Rain Sensored Windshield - Speed Limit Warning - Forward Collision Warning - Lane Departure Avoidance with Assist - Automatic Emergency Braking - Obstacle Aware Acceleration - Automatic Blind Spot Camera - Blind Spot Collision Warning Chime - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
