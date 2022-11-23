2022 Toyota Camry

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9436776

9436776 Stock #: 22265

22265 VIN: 4T1B21HK8NU016750

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 9,900 KM Disclosures Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Air Conditioned Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

