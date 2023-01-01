Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2022 Toyota Corolla

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139535
  • Stock #: 22919
  • VIN: 5YFBPMBE3NP273189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sky Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

