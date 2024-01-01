Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</span></p>

2022 Toyota Corolla

54,100 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1712585893
  2. 1712585899
  3. 1712585904
  4. 1712585915
  5. 1712585922
  6. 1712586145
  7. 1712586150
  8. 1712586155
  9. 1712586160
  10. 1712586166
  11. 1712586173
  12. 1712586178
  13. 1712586184
  14. 1712586189
  15. 1712586195
  16. 1712586200
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
54,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPMBE9NP364323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,100 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE CVT AWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE CVT AWD 520 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Lexus NX NX 350h AWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Lexus NX NX 350h AWD 62,300 KM $52,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla CVT for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla CVT 71,400 KM $22,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla