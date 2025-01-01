Menu
The 2022 Toyota Prius Prime is a cutting-edge plug-in hybrid that blends impressive fuel efficiency with electric driving capability, all while delivering Toyotas legendary reliability. As the plug-in version of the iconic Prius, the Prime offers drivers the flexibility of electric-only commuting for short distances and hybrid power for longer trip.

BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!  

WE WORK WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS TO GET YOU APPROVED! DEPENDS ON YOUR CREDIT HISTORY. CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. 

Please check our website www.vaultmotors.ca  Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional fee from $895, depending on the make and model. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.  

-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT -CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE   Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.  

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association

VAULT MOTORS  DRIVE IN PERFECTION   

www.vaultmotors.ca

1650 Dundas Street East Mississauga ON L4X 2Z3 

Telephone 905-281-3030

Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 8:00PM

Sunday Appointment

2022 Toyota Prius

112,464 KM

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Prius

Prime Auto

13058486

2022 Toyota Prius

Prime Auto

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-450-3030

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,464KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,464 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Toyota Prius Prime is a cutting-edge plug-in hybrid that blends impressive fuel efficiency with electric driving capability, all while delivering Toyotas legendary reliability. As the plug-in version of the iconic Prius, the Prime offers drivers the flexibility of electric-only commuting for short distances and hybrid power for longer trip.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Heated SofTex Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Clearcoat Paint
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Tires: P195/65R15
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
42 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically Controlled

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan
3 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

Wheels: 15 Alloy
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers and Locks
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger
5.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
2 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 8.8 kWh Capacity
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -inc: Hybrid Synergy Drive
sequential multi-point EFI and Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i)

Vault Motors

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Vault Motors

905-450-3030

2022 Toyota Prius