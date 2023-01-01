$67,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-470-1227
2022 Toyota Supra
GR 3.0 Coupe, Heads Up Display, Navi, Red Interior!
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
844-470-1227
$67,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10104846
- Stock #: P06A5918
- VIN: WZ1DB0C07NW052030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nocturnal
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P06A5918
- Mileage 18,962 KM
Vehicle Description
$261 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!
HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle
WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms
Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!
HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Heads Up Display - Navigation - Back Up Camera - 14 Way Front Seats with power Adjustable Side Bolsters - Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Screen Mirroring - 12 Speaker JBL Audio System - Sport Mode with Launch Control
CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.0L I-6 cyl - Rear Wheel Drive - Red Leather Interior - 19 Inch Forged Aluminum Twin Spoke Alloys with Dual Tone Finish - Dual Climate Control - 8.8 Inch Touchscreen with Touchpad Rotary Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Smart Key with Push Button Start - Automatic LED Headlights - Fog Lights - Automatic High Beam Assist - LED Taillights and Rear Combination Light - LED Back Lights - LED Front Turn Signal Indicator and Daytime Running Lights - Auto High Beam Assist - LED Headlights and Auto Levelling Headlights - Active Differential - Adaptive Variable Suspension - Active Steering - Full Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Mp3/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors
SAFETY FEATURES: Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Blind Spot Assist - Frontal Collision Warning Parking Sensor with Braking - Cross Traffic Alert - Rain Sensored Windshield - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag
OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.
Payment is based on an 84 mth term.
*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.
FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).
AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.
Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Safety
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.