$42,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Audi Q7
Komfort 45 TFSI quattro
2023 Audi Q7
Komfort 45 TFSI quattro
Location
#9 Auto Sales
690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
905-450-0009
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1ACBF73PD018940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 50,100 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email #9 Auto Sales
#9 Auto Sales
690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-450-XXXX(click to show)
$42,900
+ taxes & licensing
#9 Auto Sales
905-450-0009
2023 Audi Q7