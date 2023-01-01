Menu
2023 BMW 7 Series

95 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2023 BMW 7 Series

2023 BMW 7 Series

I7|xDRIVE60|31.3" THEATRE SCREEN|500+ HP|LEATHER INTERIOR|

2023 BMW 7 Series

I7|xDRIVE60|31.3" THEATRE SCREEN|500+ HP|LEATHER INTERIOR|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9849989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 95 KM

Vehicle Description

The first fully electric BMW i7 combines electric performance and multisensory entertainment to produce an unforgettable motoring experience. In the new BMW i7 you experience driving pleasure of the next generation:


  • 500+ hp of output bring power onto the road.
  • 520+* lb-ft of torque for a maximum in dynamic acceleration.
  • From 0 to 100 km/h in only 4.7 s*.
  • Almost in silence and free of local emissions thanks to the innovative eDrive propulsion concept.
  • Up to 512 km* of all electric range ensures the ability to reach any destination.
  • Maximum efficiency thanks to lightweight construction methods and aerodynamic design.

SOME OTHER PREMIUM FEATURES - 


-Innovative ambience in the cockpit


-31.3" BMW theatre screen with amazon fire tv built in


-Sky lounge panoramic glass sunroof


-Rear doors with integrated touchscreens


-Bowers & Wilkins diamond surround sound system


-Beautifully crafted leather interior


-Heated seats


-Digital cluster


-Alloys and much more!!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

