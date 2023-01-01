$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2023 BMW 7 Series
I7|xDRIVE60|31.3" THEATRE SCREEN|500+ HP|LEATHER INTERIOR|
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9849989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 95 KM
Vehicle Description
The first fully electric BMW i7 combines electric performance and multisensory entertainment to produce an unforgettable motoring experience. In the new BMW i7 you experience driving pleasure of the next generation:
- 500+ hp of output bring power onto the road.
- 520+* lb-ft of torque for a maximum in dynamic acceleration.
- From 0 to 100 km/h in only 4.7 s*.
- Almost in silence and free of local emissions thanks to the innovative eDrive propulsion concept.
- Up to 512 km* of all electric range ensures the ability to reach any destination.
- Maximum efficiency thanks to lightweight construction methods and aerodynamic design.
SOME OTHER PREMIUM FEATURES -
-Innovative ambience in the cockpit
-31.3" BMW theatre screen with amazon fire tv built in
-Sky lounge panoramic glass sunroof
-Rear doors with integrated touchscreens
-Bowers & Wilkins diamond surround sound system
-Beautifully crafted leather interior
-Heated seats
-Digital cluster
-Alloys and much more!!
Vehicle Features
