Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</span></p>

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

63,163 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN 1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN 1LT

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1723925022
  2. 1723925069
  3. 1723925081
  4. 1723925087
  5. 1723925093
  6. 1723925098
  7. 1723925104
  8. 1723925109
  9. 1723925113
  10. 1723925118
  11. 1723925123
  12. 1723925130
  13. 1723925137
  14. 1723925146
  15. 1723925153
  16. 1723925160
  17. 1723925167
  18. 1723925175
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,163KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST3PF169090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,163 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 4MOTION for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 4MOTION 35,200 KM $37,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Camry SE Auto for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Toyota Camry SE Auto 14,000 KM $34,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro 53,200 KM $35,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Malibu