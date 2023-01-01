2023 Chevrolet Suburban

$89,793 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 8 2 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10618332

10618332 Stock #: 222086A

222086A VIN: 1GNSKEKD8PR222086

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 222086A

Mileage 85,820 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.