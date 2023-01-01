Menu
2023 Chevrolet Suburban

85,820 KM

$89,793

+ tax & licensing
Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

289-632-1366

RST

Location

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

85,820KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10618332
  • Stock #: 222086A
  • VIN: 1GNSKEKD8PR222086

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 222086A
  • Mileage 85,820 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

2023 Chevrolet Suburban Black RST 4WD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8


Our Market Value pricing take the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * Canada WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can custom a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suit your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade in are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Buy From Home Available

905-791-7111
