**SRT FACE LIFT**
***ONLY 3,480 kms*** *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *GT* *BLINDSPOT ASSIST* *LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* * *BRAND NEW BRAKES* 

| Carproof Verified Clean Title Car

Year: 2023
Make: Dodge Challenger 
Model: GT
Kms: 3,430
Price: 37,880$ 

Sport empire cars 
Don't miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded sport coupe. Up for sale is the eye catching 2023 Dodge Challenger GT AWD with only 3,430 KMS!! For the low price of $ 37,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, blind spot assist, keyless entry, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won't last long book an appointment for test drive today. 

Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

2023 Dodge Challenger

3,430 KM

Details Description Features

$37,880

+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Challenger

GT

2023 Dodge Challenger

GT

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,430KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDZKG1PH670425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 3,430 KM

Vehicle Description

**SRT FACE LIFT*****ONLY 3,480 kms*** *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *GT* *BLINDSPOT ASSIST* *LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* * *BRAND NEW BRAKES* 
| Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2023Make: Dodge Challenger Model: GTKms: 3,430Price: 37,880$ 
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded sport coupe. Up for sale is the eye catching 2023 Dodge Challenger GT AWD with only 3,430 KMS!! For the low price of $ 37,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, blind spot assist, keyless entry, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-606-XXXX

416-606-7758

$37,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

2023 Dodge Challenger