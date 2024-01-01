Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span style=font-size: 16px;>**GT+ AWD*** *SUNROOF **ONLY 15k kms*** CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Year: 2023</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Make: dodge </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Model: CHARGER GT+</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Kms: 17,320</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Price: 33,880$</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Sport empire cars </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2023 Charger GT with extremely low kms of 17,320 KMS!! For the low price of $33,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great extremely low kms clean unit. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, alcantara seats, push button start 3.6L engine and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today.</span></div>

2023 Dodge Charger

17,320 KM

Details Description Features

$33,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Dodge Charger

GT

Watch This Vehicle
11998318

2023 Dodge Charger

GT

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

  1. 1733700391
  2. 1733700391
  3. 1733700391
  4. 1733700391
  5. 1733700391
  6. 1733700391
  7. 1733700391
  8. 1733700391
  9. 1733700391
  10. 1733700391
  11. 1733700391
  12. 1733700391
  13. 1733700391
  14. 1733700391
  15. 1733700391
  16. 1733700391
  17. 1733700391
  18. 1733700391
  19. 1733700391
  20. 1733700391
  21. 1733700391
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17,320KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDXMG6PH644081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,320 KM

Vehicle Description

**GT+ AWD*** *SUNROOF **ONLY 15k kms*** CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2023Make: dodge Model: CHARGER GT+Kms: 17,320Price: 33,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2023 Charger GT with extremely low kms of 17,320 KMS!! For the low price of $33,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great extremely low kms clean unit. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, alcantara seats, push button start 3.6L engine and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium for sale in Brampton, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium 189,820 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Ford Edge Limited for sale in Brampton, ON
2013 Ford Edge Limited 193,320 KM $5,480 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Compass NORTH for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Jeep Compass NORTH 44,820 KM $21,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-606-XXXX

(click to show)

416-606-7758

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

Contact Seller
2023 Dodge Charger