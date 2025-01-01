Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</span></p>

2023 Dodge Durango

92,473 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Dodge Durango

GT

Watch This Vehicle
13171136

2023 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1762988930774
  2. 1762988931260
  3. 1762988931692
  4. 1762988932089
  5. 1762988932491
  6. 1762988932905
  7. 1762988933295
  8. 1762988933684
  9. 1762988934081
  10. 1762988934468
  11. 1762988934863
  12. 1762988935263
  13. 1762988935661
  14. 1762988936074
  15. 1762988936451
  16. 1762988936860
  17. 1762988937249
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,473KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDGXPC550047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 92,473 KM

Vehicle Description

Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2023 RAM 3500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 RAM 3500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box 17,480 KM $64,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla L for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla L 78,564 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XL 82,966 KM $39,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing>

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2023 Dodge Durango