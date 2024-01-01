$45,788+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
416-606-7758
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 320 KM
Vehicle Description
DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2023 FORD F150 STX FOR ONLY $45,788 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This 2023 Ford F-150 STX Scores 24 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Ford F-150 has a strong Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost engine powering this Automatic transmission.
*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift w/progressive range select and selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut (STD), ICONIC SILVER METALLIC, EQUIPMENT GROUP 200A STANDARD, ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, BLACK, UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: manual driver/passenger lumbar, lime accent and flow-through console w/steering column mounted shifter, Wheels: 20 Dark Gray w/Machined Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.
Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
