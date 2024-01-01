Menu
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2023 FORD F150 STX FOR ONLY $45,788 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This 2023 Ford F-150 STX Scores 24 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Ford F-150 has a strong Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost engine powering this Automatic transmission.

*You Cant Beat the Price with These Options *
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift w/progressive range select and selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut (STD), ICONIC SILVER METALLIC, EQUIPMENT GROUP 200A STANDARD, ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, BLACK, UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: manual driver/passenger lumbar, lime accent and flow-through console w/steering column mounted shifter, Wheels: 20 Dark Gray w/Machined Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.

Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

2023 Ford F-150

320 KM

$45,788

+ tax & licensing
Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
320KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ftew1ep6pfc15809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 320 KM

Vehicle Description

DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2023 FORD F150 STX FOR ONLY $45,788 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This 2023 Ford F-150 STX Scores 24 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Ford F-150 has a strong Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost engine powering this Automatic transmission.

 

*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *

TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift w/progressive range select and selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut (STD), ICONIC SILVER METALLIC, EQUIPMENT GROUP 200A STANDARD, ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, BLACK, UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: manual driver/passenger lumbar, lime accent and flow-through console w/steering column mounted shifter, Wheels: 20 Dark Gray w/Machined Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

