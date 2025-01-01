Menu
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</span></p>

2023 Ford F-150

74,800 KM

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

12202978

2023 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E8XPKE15032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 74,800 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-450-XXXX

905-450-0009

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2023 Ford F-150