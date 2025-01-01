$47,988+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
$47,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,100 KM
Vehicle Description
12-inch Touchscreen | B&O Sound System | Voice-Activated Navigation | Ford Co-Pilot 360 |Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Second-Row Seats | Blind Spot Information System | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | 360-Degree Camera | Advanced Security Pack
DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2023 FORD F150 LARIAT FOR ONLY $47,988 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat 2.7L , 5.5FT Box 4x4 Is LOADED!! Features Include Leather, NAV, Heated/Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, B&O Unleashed Sound System, SYNC4 12\" Screen, FordPass Connect, Ambient Lighting, Ford Co-Pilot 360, Power Tailgate, 360 Camera, Tailgate Step, Active Park Assist, Blind Spot Info System, Lane Keeping System, Reverse Brake Assist, Push Button Start w/Intelligent Access, Pre-Collision Assist, LED Box Lighting, Zone Lighting, Power Adj Pedals, A/C, Cruise, Tilt, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors & MORE!!
Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales
Email Sport Empire Car Sales
Sport Empire Car Sales
Lot1
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-531-5370