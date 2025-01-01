Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-width: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>12-inch Touchscreen | B&O Sound System | Voice-Activated Navigation | Ford Co-Pilot 360 |Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Second-Row Seats | Blind Spot Information System | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | 360-Degree Camera | Advanced Security Pack</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-width: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 22px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-width: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2023 FORD F150 LARIAT FOR ONLY $47,988 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat 2.7L , 5.5FT Box 4x4 Is LOADED!! Features Include Leather, NAV, Heated/Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, B&O Unleashed Sound System, SYNC4 12\ Screen, FordPass Connect, Ambient Lighting, Ford Co-Pilot 360, Power Tailgate, 360 Camera, Tailgate Step, Active Park Assist, Blind Spot Info System, Lane Keeping System, Reverse Brake Assist, Push Button Start w/Intelligent Access, Pre-Collision Assist, LED Box Lighting, Zone Lighting, Power Adj Pedals, A/C, Cruise, Tilt, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors & MORE!!</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-width: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 22px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-width: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.</span></p>

2023 Ford F-150

42,100 KM

Details Description Features

$47,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
12830956

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1754361518
  2. 1754361516
  3. 1754361537
  4. 1754361530
  5. 1754361536
  6. 1754361513
  7. 1754361536
  8. 1754361520
  9. 1754361536
  10. 1754361528
  11. 1754361538
  12. 1754361513
  13. 1754361531
  14. 1754361538
  15. 1754361520
  16. 1754361534
  17. 1754361515
Contact Seller

$47,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP8PKF69192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,100 KM

Vehicle Description

12-inch Touchscreen | B&O Sound System | Voice-Activated Navigation | Ford Co-Pilot 360 |Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Second-Row Seats | Blind Spot Information System | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | 360-Degree Camera | Advanced Security Pack

 

DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2023 FORD F150 LARIAT FOR ONLY $47,988 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat 2.7L , 5.5FT Box 4x4 Is LOADED!! Features Include Leather, NAV, Heated/Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, B&O Unleashed Sound System, SYNC4 12\" Screen, FordPass Connect, Ambient Lighting, Ford Co-Pilot 360, Power Tailgate, 360 Camera, Tailgate Step, Active Park Assist, Blind Spot Info System, Lane Keeping System, Reverse Brake Assist, Push Button Start w/Intelligent Access, Pre-Collision Assist, LED Box Lighting, Zone Lighting, Power Adj Pedals, A/C, Cruise, Tilt, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors & MORE!!

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box 83,515 KM $37,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 93,650 KM $39,788 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Pilot TOURING 8-PASSENGER for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Honda Pilot TOURING 8-PASSENGER 73,320 KM SOLD

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Lot1

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2023 Ford F-150