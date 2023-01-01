2023 Honda Civic

Listing ID: 10085874

10085874 Stock #: P06A5728

P06A5728 VIN: 2HGFE2F38PH105658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A5728

Mileage 50 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Interior Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Door Map Pockets Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Convenience Console Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.