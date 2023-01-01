Menu
2023 Honda Civic

50 KM

Details Description Features

$37,495

+ tax & licensing
$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2023 Honda Civic

2023 Honda Civic

Sedan EX, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth!

2023 Honda Civic

Sedan EX, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_NoBadges

$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

50KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10085874
  • Stock #: P06A5728
  • VIN: 2HGFE2F38PH105658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A5728
  • Mileage 50 KM

Vehicle Description

**LOW KMS**

$144 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Remote Start

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - 16 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Am/Fm/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Honda Sensing (Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist) -Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Interior

Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Door Map Pockets

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

