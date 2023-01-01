Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Honda CR-V

17,701 KM

Details Description Features

$40,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,910

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

Contact Seller
2023 Honda CR-V

2023 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

  1. 10171791
  2. 10171791
  3. 10171791
  4. 10171791
  5. 10171791
  6. 10171791
  7. 10171791
  8. 10171791
  9. 10171791
  10. 10171791
  11. 10171791
  12. 10171791
  13. 10171791
  14. 10171791
  15. 10171791
  16. 10171791
  17. 10171791
  18. 10171791
  19. 10171791
  20. 10171791
  21. 10171791
  22. 10171791
  23. 10171791
  24. 10171791
  25. 10171791
  26. 10171791
  27. 10171791
  28. 10171791
  29. 10171791
  30. 10171791
  31. 10171791
  32. 10171791
Contact Seller

$40,910

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
17,701KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10171791
  • Stock #: 107976
  • VIN: 2HKRS4H52PH107976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,701 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL TRADE IN WITH ONE OWNER NON ACCIDENT BEAUTIFUL SUV SPORT MODEL , ALL WHEEL DRIVE PPWER TAIL GATE APPLE CAR PLAY WITH A SUNROOF AND HEATED SEATS ALONG WITH HEATED WHEEL, FINANCING SPECIAL FOR CURRENT MODEL WITH LOWER INTEREST RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT ! 6.99 percent. YES THERE COULD BE NEW CARS AVAILABLE BUT THINK ABOUT THe EXTRAS YOUR GOING TO PAY FOR THAT NEW CAR, FRIGHT PDI AMD MUCH MORE BUY USED FROM A reputable dealer thats has bank lenders to access directly no middle man! https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Grpjx8ZywS7gB0WpoaXUaDAVlYs5Wdzx

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
5.64 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC VTEC Turbocharged 4-Cyl -inc: Direct injection

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment including 2-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
HondaLink Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: 235/60R18 103H All-Season
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
240w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and 1 USB-A and 1 USB-C front USB charge/data ports
175 kgs
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 7 touchscreen audio w/6 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CA Auto Sales

2023 Honda CR-V Spor...
 17,701 KM
$40,910 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 LARA...
 30,791 KM
$62,910 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 119,489 KM
$13,810 + tax & lic

Email CA Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

Call Dealer

905-796-XXXX

(click to show)

905-796-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory