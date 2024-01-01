Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Hyundai Elantra

43,300 KM

Details Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1727367100
  2. 1727367105
  3. 1727367110
  4. 1727367116
  5. 1727367126
  6. 1727367132
  7. 1727367137
  8. 1727367142
  9. 1727367147
  10. 1727367152
  11. 1727367157
  12. 1727367162
  13. 1727367169
  14. 1727367177
  15. 1727367183
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG0PU574102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,300 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4X4 for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4X4 117,700 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL4 COUNTRYMAN AWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL4 COUNTRYMAN AWD 15,000 KM $41,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL4 for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL4 16,000 KM $41,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Elantra