$24,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg
Location
#9 Auto Sales
690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
905-450-0009
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG0PU574102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,300 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
#9 Auto Sales
690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-450-XXXX(click to show)
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
#9 Auto Sales
905-450-0009
2023 Hyundai Elantra