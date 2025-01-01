Menu
<p>2023 HYUNDAI ELANTRA</p><p><span>- Automatic Transmission</span><br><span>- Heated seats</span><br><span>- Bluetooth</span><br><span>- Apple CarPlay</span><br><span>- Reverse camera</span><br><span>- Alloy wheels</span><br><span>- Power windows</span><br><span>- Power locks</span><br><span>- Power mirrors</span><br><span>- Air Conditioning</span><br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1757534543955_9080699066702052 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p> <p>BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!  </p><p> <br></p><p>WE WORK WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS TO GET YOU APPROVED! DEPENDS ON YOUR CREDIT HISTORY. CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1686168059819_6514763025256252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> </p><p><br></p><p>Please check our website www.vaultmotors.ca  Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.</p><p> <br></p><p>All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional fee from $895, depending on the make and model. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.  </p><p> <br></p><p>-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT -CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE   Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.  </p><p><br></p><p>#TeamVault #FamilyCars #SportsCars #Honda #Toyota #Hyundai #Nissan #BMW #Mercedes #Volkswagen #Porsche #Acura #Mississauga #Toronto #Showroom</p><p><br></p><p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!</p><p>   <br></p><p>We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association</p><p>.      VAULT MOTORS  DRIVE IN PERFECTION   </p><p>www.vaultmotors.ca </p><p><br></p><p>1650 Dundas Street East Mississauga ON L4X 2Z3  </p><p> <br></p><p> Telephone 905-281-3030 </p><p><br></p><p>Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 8:00PM</p><p> Sunday Appointment</p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,381 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat w/seat height adjuster and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger's seat

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
47 L Fuel Tank
4.89 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 CVVT

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Dark Metallic Gray Alloy

