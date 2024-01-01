$25,880+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Tucson
Essential
2023 Hyundai Tucson
Essential
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
416-606-7758
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,880
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,198KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JBCAE3PU204865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,198 KM
Vehicle Description
*AWD* *GAS SAVER* *CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *HEATED SEATS*
Safety Certified included in Price |
Year :2023Price: $25,880Make: Hyundai Tucson AWDKms: 32,168
Sport empire carsOffering a beautiful 2023 Hyundai tucson AWD with only 32,168kms!! For the affordable price of only $25,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful black exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED in the asking price!! The car comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats power windows, power steering and much much more.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
2023 Hyundai Tucson