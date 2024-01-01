Menu
*AWD* *GAS SAVER* *CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *HEATED SEATS* <div><br></div><div>Safety Certified included in Price |</div><div><br></div><div>Year :2023</div><div>Price: $25,880</div><div>Make: Hyundai Tucson AWD</div><div>Kms: 32,168</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars</div><div>Offering a beautiful 2023 Hyundai tucson AWD with only 32,168kms!! For the affordable price of only $25,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful black exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED in the asking price!! The car comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats power windows, power steering and much much more. </div><div><br></div><div>Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.</div>

2023 Hyundai Tucson

32,198 KM

$25,880

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Tucson

Essential

11942727

2023 Hyundai Tucson

Essential

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,198KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JBCAE3PU204865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,198 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-606-7758

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

2023 Hyundai Tucson