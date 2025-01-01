Menu
We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

2023 Jeep Compass

75,900 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk 4x4

12430495

2023 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk 4x4

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDN1PT557335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,900 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-450-0009

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2023 Jeep Compass