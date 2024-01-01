Menu
<p><span style=color: #231f20; font-family: Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>2023 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE L LAREDO 4X4</strong>, KEYLESS ENTRY, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HILL START ASSIST, APPLE/ ANDROID CARPLAY, CLEAN CARFAX AND MUCH MORE</span></p><p><strong style=font-size: 14pt; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; color: #231f20; box-sizing: border-box;>HST and Licensing will be extra**</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Certification is available for $799 -     </strong></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;>CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 7.99% O.A.C</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 16px;>$</strong><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 16px;>999 Financing fee conditions may apply</strong></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><h4 style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 10px 0px; line-height: 1.1; font-size: 1.8rem; color: #262425; font-family: Open Sans; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a;>FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $39,900 + HST & LICENSING</span></strong></span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: 400; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: 400;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>CASH PRICE: $41,900 + HST & LICENSING-</strong></span></span></h4><h4 style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 10px 0px; line-height: 1.1; font-size: 1.8rem; font-family: Open Sans; color: #262425; background-color: #ffffff;>Warranty</h4><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; outline: 0px;>36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; outline: 0px;>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST</p>

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

73,369 KM

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7

905-799-6565

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,369KM
VIN 1C4RJKAG2P8107185

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 73,369 KM

2023 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE L LAREDO 4X4, KEYLESS ENTRY, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HILL START ASSIST, APPLE/ ANDROID CARPLAY, CLEAN CARFAX AND MUCH MORE

HST and Licensing will be extra**

Certification is available for $799 -     CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...

FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 7.99% O.A.C

WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.

PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM 

LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 

APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!

$999 Financing fee conditions may apply

 

FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $39,900 + HST & LICENSING
CASH PRICE: $41,900 + HST & LICENSING-Warranty

36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Noble Auto Hut

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-799-6565

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Noble Auto Hut

905-799-6565

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee