*RUBICON* *WINCH INSTALLED* *LED LIGHTs* *LEATHER SEATS* * *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*

| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car

Year: 2023
Make: JEEP
Model: WRANGLER RUBICON
Kms: 44,320
Price: 49,880$

Sport empire cars 
Don't miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded JEEP. Up for sale is the eye catching 2023 JEEP WRANGLER RUBICON FULLY LOADED with only 44,320 KMS!! For the low price of $49,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, winch, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won't last long book an appointment for test drive today. 

Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

44,320 KM

RUBICON

11992242

RUBICON

Sport Empire - Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
44,320KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXFN2PW507064

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,320 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2023 Jeep Wrangler