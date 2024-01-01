2023 Lamborghini Urus

Menu
<p>THE LAMBORGHINI URUS S 2023 COMES WITH LOW KILOMETRES AND HAS SPECIFIC FEATURES LIKE ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL PEDAL SHIFTER, ORANGE PLUS BLACK SEAT COMBINATION BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED AND LEATHER SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, APPLE CARPLAY, FULL FRONT PPF AND INSIDE PPF ALSO WITH CERAMIC COATING, 23 INCH ALLOY WHEELS AND 3 YEAR FACTORY WARRANTY, COMES CERTIFIED...</p>

VIN ZPBCB3ZL2PLA25859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLACK +ORANGE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

THE LAMBORGHINI URUS S 2023 COMES WITH LOW KILOMETRES AND HAS SPECIFIC FEATURES LIKE ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL PEDAL SHIFTER, ORANGE PLUS BLACK SEAT COMBINATION BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED AND LEATHER SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, APPLE CARPLAY, FULL FRONT PPF AND INSIDE PPF ALSO WITH CERAMIC COATING, 23 INCH ALLOY WHEELS AND 3 YEAR FACTORY WARRANTY, COMES CERTIFIED...

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

