**AWD*** *SUNROOF **ONLY 19k kms*** CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*

* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car

Year: 2023
Make: Lexus 
Model: IS300
Kms: 19,310
Price: 38,880$

Sport empire cars 
Don't miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2023 LEXUS IS300 with extremely low kms of 19,310 KMS!! For the low price of $38,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great extremely low kms clean unit. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, push button start engine and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won't last long book an appointment for test drive today.

2023 Lexus IS

19,310 KM

Details Description Features

$38,880

+ tax & licensing
2023 Lexus IS

IS 300

2023 Lexus IS

IS 300

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,310KM
VIN JTHD81F21P5052323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,310 KM

Vehicle Description

**AWD*** *SUNROOF **ONLY 19k kms*** CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2023Make: Lexus Model: IS300Kms: 19,310Price: 38,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2023 LEXUS IS300 with extremely low kms of 19,310 KMS!! For the low price of $38,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great extremely low kms clean unit. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, push button start engine and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
2023 Lexus IS