$37,480+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE
2023 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
416-606-7758
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,480
+ taxes & licensing
44,496KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 7SAYGDEEXPF598123
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,496 KM
*LONG RANGE* *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *LEATHER SEATS* * *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2023Make: Tesla Model: MODEL Y long range dual motor Kms: 44,496Price: $ 37,480
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded electric SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2023 Tesla model Y FULLY LOADED with only 44,496KMS!! For the low price of $37,480+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, leather seats, full panoramic roof and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$37,480
+ taxes & licensing
Sport Empire Car Sales
416-606-7758
2023 Tesla Model Y