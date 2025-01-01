$24,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota Corolla
LE
2023 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
#9 Auto Sales
690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
905-450-0009
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFB4MDE7PP040005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 25719
- Mileage 78,300 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From #9 Auto Sales
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 88,200 KM $35,900 + tax & lic
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 92,800 KM $35,900 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Corolla LE 79,100 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Email #9 Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales
690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-450-XXXX(click to show)
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing>
#9 Auto Sales
905-450-0009
2023 Toyota Corolla