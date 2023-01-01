$69,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-470-1227
2023 Toyota Highlander
Limited AWD, Hybrid, 7-Seater, Heads Up Display!
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
844-470-1227
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10099995
- Stock #: P06A5725
- VIN: 5TDEBRCH7PS113389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P06A5725
- Mileage 4,062 KM
Vehicle Description
$269 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!
HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle
WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms
Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!
HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Heads Up Display - Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Heated 2nd Row Captain Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - 11 Speaker JBL Sound System
CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Grey Leather Interior - 7 Passenger Seating - Tri Zone Climate Control - 8 Inch Touchscreen - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Auto Start/Stop Technology - Automatic High Beam Assist - Rear Manual Side Sunshades - Drive Mode (Sport, Normal, Eco, Mud & Sand, Rock & Dirt, Snow Mode) - LED Fog Lights - Digital Display Rear Viewer Mirror with HomeLink - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Am/Fm/Usb/Aux/Usb Type 2 - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors
SAFETY FEATURES: Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Hill Descent - Brake Hold - Toyota Safety Sense (Automatic High Beam, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Front-to-Front Risk Detection, Left Turn Intersection Support, Risk Avoidance (Semi-Automated Emergency Steering to Avoid Pedestrian, Bicyclist or Vehicle) - Pre Collision System with Pedestrian Detection and Bicycle Detection - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag
OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.
Payment is based on an 84 mth term.
*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.
FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).
AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.
Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.