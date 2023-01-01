Menu
2023 Toyota Highlander

600 KM

$69,900

+ tax & licensing
$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2023 Toyota Highlander

2023 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited AWD

2023 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited AWD

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9829343
  • Stock #: 22632
  • VIN: 5TDEBRCH3PS111834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 600 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

