2023 Toyota Highlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

22632 VIN: 5TDEBRCH3PS111834

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 600 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Forward Collision Warning Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Auto Hold Brake Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Wireless Charger Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

