We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

2023 Toyota RAV4

40,361 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,361KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV9PC336667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,361 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
2023 Toyota RAV4