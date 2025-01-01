Menu
We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

2023 Toyota RAV4

86,300 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

12394545

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV4PC342376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,300 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
905-450-0009

2023 Toyota RAV4