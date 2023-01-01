$43,698+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Jetta
COMFORTLINE|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|ALLOYS|APPLE CARPLAY|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$43,698
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10375089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 68 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline offers a refined and comfortable driving experience with its spacious interior and plush seating. Equipped with advanced safety features and modern technology, this sedan combines style and practicality for an enjoyable ride. With its fuel-efficient engine and smooth handling, the Jetta Comfortline is an ideal choice for those seeking a reliable and comfortable daily driver.
Some Features Included:
-Leather interior
-Heated front seats
-Ambient lighting
-Dual-zone automatic climate control
-Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel
-LED headlights/taillights
-6.5 inch touchscreen display
-Apple Carplay/Android Auto Compatibility
-Rearview camera
-Alloys & Much More!!
