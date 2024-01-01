$28,480+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Jetta
comfortline
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,520 KM
Vehicle Description
CALL 416-606-7758 to book a test drive!!
**ONLY 10,590 kms!!!** *LEATHER SEATS* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC*
Safety Certified included in Price | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 416-606-7758 **Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified
Sport empire cars Offering a beautiful 2023 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline with only 10,520 kms!! For the affordable price of only 28,480+HST and licensing. Beautiful black exterior with a black leather interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!!Vehicle comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats and steering wheel, digital cluster and much much more.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
