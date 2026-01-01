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<p><strong>2023 Volkswagen Jetta Highline, </strong>KEYLESS ENTRY, NAVIGATION, MEMORY SEATS, AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEATED SEATS ( FRONT AND REAR), MOONROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION SYSTEM, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO, LEATHER SEATS,AND MUCH MORE.</p><p><strong>HST and Licensing will be extra**</strong></p><p><strong>• On Financed Deals: </strong>We must call this a “Finance Fee”. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included in any payment quote advertised by Noble Auto Hut. Our <strong><em>Finance Fee</em></strong> is <strong><em>$999.</em></strong></p><p>• Vehicles sold at Noble Auto Hut are <strong>sold “As-Is” </strong>and are subject to an optional <strong>Safety Inspection Fee of $799. <em>This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</em></strong></p><p><strong>OMVIC FEE </strong></p><p>Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council <strong>charges each person in Ontario $22 when they make a vehicle purchase.</strong> </p><p><strong>Licensing Fee </strong></p><p>Noble Auto Hut will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle. <strong>$32 </strong>to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle. <strong>$59 </strong>to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage.</p><p><strong>Noble Auto Hut Inclusions Explained</strong></p><p><strong>Safety Inspection </strong>Noble Auto Hut will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done. Noble Auto Hut will provide this service for an <strong><u>optional</u> fee of $799</strong>. </p><p><strong>Keys: </strong>Noble Auto Hut guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys, they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing.</p><p><strong>Vehicle History:</strong> CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available when requested. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision.</p><p><strong>Fuel & Detail: </strong>Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery.</p><p><strong>222 Advance Blvd. </strong><strong>Brampton </strong>Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C</p><p>WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.</p><p>PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM </p><p>LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. </p><p>APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!</p><h4>Warranty</h4><p>36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.</p><p>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST</p>

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

89,006 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle
14432527

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

Noble Auto Hut

15 Hale Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 3J9

905-799-6565

  1. 1783973138858
  2. 1783973139407
  3. 1783973139818
  4. 1783973140244
  5. 1783973140656
  6. 1783973141089
  7. 1783973141506
  8. 1783973141907
  9. 1783973142314
  10. 1783973142750
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$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
89,006KM
VIN 3VWGM7BU7PM016714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,006 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Volkswagen Jetta Highline, KEYLESS ENTRY, NAVIGATION, MEMORY SEATS, AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEATED SEATS ( FRONT AND REAR), MOONROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION SYSTEM, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO, LEATHER SEATS,AND MUCH MORE.

HST and Licensing will be extra**

• On Financed Deals: We must call this a “Finance Fee”. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included in any payment quote advertised by Noble Auto Hut. Our Finance Fee is $999.

• Vehicles sold at Noble Auto Hut are sold “As-Is” and are subject to an optional Safety Inspection Fee of $799. This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

OMVIC FEE 

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council charges each person in Ontario $22 when they make a vehicle purchase. 

Licensing Fee 

Noble Auto Hut will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle. $32 to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle. $59 to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage.

Noble Auto Hut Inclusions Explained

Safety Inspection Noble Auto Hut will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done. Noble Auto Hut will provide this service for an optional fee of $799. 

Keys: Noble Auto Hut guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys, they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing.

Vehicle History: CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available when requested. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision.

Fuel & Detail: Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery.

222 Advance Blvd. Brampton Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!

FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C

WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.

PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM 

LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 

APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!

Warranty

36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Noble Auto Hut

Noble Auto Hut

15 Hale Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 3J9
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$23,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Noble Auto Hut

905-799-6565

2023 Volkswagen Jetta