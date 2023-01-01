Menu
2023 Volkswagen Jetta

4,520 KM

Details Description Features

$29,880

+ tax & licensing
$29,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

SPORT

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

SPORT

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,880

+ taxes & licensing

4,520KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9765925
  • VIN: 3VWSM7BU8PM011807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,520 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Jetta sport available at sport empire car sales!!!
Vehicle is practically brand new with only 4,520 kms! comes certified in the sale price of only 29,880+hst and licenseing. loaded with leather seats, sun roof, digital speedometer, adaptive cruise control and much more! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

