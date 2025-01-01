Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</span></p>

2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan

59,650 KM

Details Description Features

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan

SXT 2WD

Watch This Vehicle
13149535

2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan

SXT 2WD

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1762440254344
  2. 1762440254785
  3. 1762440255207
  4. 1762440255619
  5. 1762440256053
  6. 1762440256476
  7. 1762440256873
  8. 1762440257285
  9. 1762440257727
  10. 1762440258146
  11. 1762440258541
  12. 1762440258950
  13. 1762440259431
  14. 1762440259804
  15. 1762440260206
  16. 1762440260576
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,650KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1ZG2RR161876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 59,650 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 2WD for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 2WD 59,650 KM $33,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2022 RAM 1500 Classic 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 41,138 KM $35,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Explorer ST-LINE 4WD for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Ford Explorer ST-LINE 4WD 76,932 KM $39,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing>

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan