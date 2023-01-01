Menu
<p>The 2024 Accord Hybrid continues to shine among its admittedly small group of rivals. Its gas-electric powertrain serves up enough grunt to feel speedy and it makes the car measurably quicker against 2023 versions of the Toyota Camry Hybrid and Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, even if it isnt as swift as the previous model.</p> <p>Some Features Included:</p> <p>-Leather interior</p> <p>-Heated steering</p> <p>-Heated Seats</p> <p>-Digital cluster</p> <p>-Power seats</p> <p>-Bose audio system</p> <p>-Multifunctional Leather Steering Wheel</p> <p>-Sunroof</p> <p>-Blind Spot Assist</p> <p>-Lane Departure Warning System</p> <p>-Android Auto/Apple Carplay</p> <p>-Alloys & Much More!!</p><br><p>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT</p> <p>905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!</p> <p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!</p>

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

$57,698

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

2024 Honda Accord