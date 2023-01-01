$57,698+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda Accord
Hybrid TOURING|HYBRID|LEATHER INTERIOR|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|BOSE AUDIO|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
$57,698
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 81 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Accord Hybrid continues to shine among its admittedly small group of rivals. Its gas-electric powertrain serves up enough grunt to feel speedy and it makes the car measurably quicker against 2023 versions of the Toyota Camry Hybrid and Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, even if it isn't as swift as the previous model.
Some Features Included:
-Leather interior
-Heated steering
-Heated Seats
-Digital cluster
-Power seats
-Bose audio system
-Multifunctional Leather Steering Wheel
-Sunroof
-Blind Spot Assist
-Lane Departure Warning System
-Android Auto/Apple Carplay
-Alloys & Much More!!
