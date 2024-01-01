Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz

11,000 KM

Details Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Preferred AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Preferred AWD

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1728070386
  2. 1728070392
  3. 1728070399
  4. 1728070405
  5. 1728070410
  6. 1728070417
  7. 1728070423
  8. 1728070431
  9. 1728070442
  10. 1728070449
  11. 1728070456
  12. 1728070463
  13. 1728070476
  14. 1728070485
  15. 1728070503
  16. 1728070514
  17. 1728070528
  18. 1728070535
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NTJCDDF8RH106635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 37,500 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred AWD w/Trend Package for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred AWD w/Trend Package 13,200 KM $33,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Highline Manual 4MOTION for sale in Brampton, ON
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Highline Manual 4MOTION 85,100 KM $19,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz