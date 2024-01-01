Menu
2024 JEEP  WILLYS 4xE, TURBOCHARGED, PLUGIN ELECTRIC HYBRID, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, FRONT & REAR VIEW CAMERA, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO, BLIND SPOT MONITOR,  LOW KILOMETERS, CLEAN CARFAX

HST and Licensing will be extra**

Certification is available for $799 - CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...

FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 7.99% O.A.C

WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.

PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM 

LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 

APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!

FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $49,700 + HST & LICENSING
CASH PRICE: $52,990 + HST & LICENSING

Warranty

36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

2024 Jeep Willys

22,222 KM

$49,700

+ tax & licensing
2024 Jeep Willys

11971455

2024 Jeep Willys

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7

905-799-6565

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$49,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,222KM
VIN 1C4RJXN66RW161117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Neon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,222 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 JEEP  WILLYS 4xE, TURBOCHARGED, PLUGIN ELECTRIC HYBRID, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, FRONT & REAR VIEW CAMERA, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO, BLIND SPOT MONITOR,  LOW KILOMETERS, CLEAN CARFAX

HST and Licensing will be extra**

Certification is available for $799 -     CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 7.99% O.A.C

WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.

PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM 

LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 

APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!

FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $49,700 + HST & LICENSING
CASH PRICE: $52,990 + HST & LICENSING Warranty

36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Noble Auto Hut

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7
905-799-6565

$49,700

+ taxes & licensing

Noble Auto Hut

905-799-6565

2024 Jeep Willys