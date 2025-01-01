$126,499+ tax & licensing
2024 Lexus GX
550 Executive
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$126,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,360KM
VIN JTJVBCDX6R5002308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 13,360 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Lexus GX 550 EXECUTIVE
Incognito on Dapple Grey Interior
No Accidents
1 Owner
Mint
13,360 Kms
*SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $126,499 plus HST and licensing
Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
