2024 Lexus GX 550 EXECUTIVE <br/> Incognito on Dapple Grey Interior <br/> No Accidents <br/> 1 Owner <br/> Mint <br/> 13,360 Kms <br/> <br/> <br/> *SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST* <br/> <br/> <br/> *Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase* <br/> <br/> <br/> All in price : $126,499 plus HST and licensing <br/> <br/> <br/> Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585 <br/> <br/> <br/> E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Brampton Auto Center <br/> 69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206 <br/> <br/> <br/> Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

2024 Lexus GX

13,360 KM

Details Description

$126,499

+ tax & licensing
2024 Lexus GX

550 Executive

2024 Lexus GX

550 Executive

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$126,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,360KM
VIN JTJVBCDX6R5002308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 13,360 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Lexus GX 550 EXECUTIVE
Incognito on Dapple Grey Interior
No Accidents
1 Owner
Mint
13,360 Kms


*SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST*


*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*


All in price : $126,499 plus HST and licensing


Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585


E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca


Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206


Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

$126,499

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2024 Lexus GX