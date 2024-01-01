$32,880+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Mazda CX-5
GS
2024 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
416-606-7758
$32,880
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,581KM
VIN JM3KFBCL2R0412322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 8,581 KM
Vehicle Description
* *LOW LOW KMS* *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded vehicle. Up for sale is the eye catching 2024 mazda CX-5 with only 8,581 KMS!! For the low price of $32,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as heads up display, back up camera, leather seats, push button start, active SENSE and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2024Make: Mazda CX-5Model: CX-5 AWDKms: 8,581Price: 32,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded vehicle. Up for sale is the eye catching 2024 mazda CX-5 with only 8,581 KMS!! For the low price of $32,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as heads up display, back up camera, leather seats, push button start, active SENSE and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Call Dealer
416-606-XXXX(click to show)
$32,880
+ taxes & licensing
Sport Empire Car Sales
416-606-7758
2024 Mazda CX-5