LOW LOW KMS**CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*

| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car

Year: 2024
Make: Mazda 
Model: Mazda 3
Kms: 33,329
Price: 23,880$

Sport empire cars 
Don't miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2024 mazda3 with only 33,320 KMS!! For the low price of $23,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats, push button start, active SENSE and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort

JM1BPABM6R1708755

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

33,329 KM

$23,880

+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

12304808

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,329KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BPABM6R1708755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,329 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW LOW KMS**CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2024Make: Mazda Model: Mazda 3Kms: 33,329Price: 23,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2024 mazda3 with only 33,320 KMS!! For the low price of $23,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats, push button start, active SENSE and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort
JM1BPABM6R1708755

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Lot1

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-606-7758

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

2024 Mazda MAZDA3