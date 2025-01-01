Menu
2024 Mazda MAZDA3

22,411 KM

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

12908927

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7

905-799-6565

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,411KM

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,411 KM

2024 MAZDA 3 , KEYLESS ENTRY, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HEATED SEATS, DRIVE MODES ,REAR CROSS TRAFIC ALERT LANE KEEP ASSIST SYSTEM ,PEDESTRIAN DETECTION , ANDROID/APPLE CARPLAY, CLEAN CARFAX AND MUCH MORE

$999 Financing fee conditions may apply.

HST and Licensing will be extra**

Certification is available for $799 -     CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...

FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 7.99% O.A.C

WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.

PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM 

LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 

APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!

FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $27,900 + HST & LICENSING
CASH PRICE: $28,900 + HST & LICENSINGWarranty

36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Noble Auto Hut

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7
