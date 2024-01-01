Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</span></p>

2024 MINI Cooper Countryman

16,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S ALL4

Watch This Vehicle

2024 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S ALL4

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1727299284
  2. 1727299291
  3. 1727299298
  4. 1727299303
  5. 1727299309
  6. 1727299321
  7. 1727299328
  8. 1727299337
  9. 1727299343
  10. 1727299350
  11. 1727299358
  12. 1727299365
  13. 1727299373
  14. 1727299380
  15. 1727299387
  16. 1727299394
  17. 1727299401
  18. 1727299413
  19. 1727299422
  20. 1727299429
  21. 1727299437
  22. 1727299444
  23. 1727299452
  24. 1727299460
  25. 1727299467
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMZ83BR01R3S14936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2023 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX 4X4 for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX 4X4 65,400 KM $69,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX 4X4 for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX 4X4 66,200 KM $69,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Camry SE Auto for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Toyota Camry SE Auto 82,300 KM $30,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2024 MINI Cooper Countryman