2024 Nissan Sentra
SV
2024 Nissan Sentra
SV
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
416-606-7758
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,880
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,320KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV4RY242736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 10,320 KM
Vehicle Description
**ONLY 10k kms*** CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2024 nissan Sentra with extremely low kms of 10,320 KMS!! For the low price of $21,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape, extremely low kms clean unit. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability and comfort. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today.
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2024 nissan Sentra with extremely low kms of 10,320 KMS!! For the low price of $21,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape, extremely low kms clean unit. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability and comfort. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Email Sport Empire Car Sales
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
2024 Nissan Sentra