2024 Toyota Camry

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10405044

10405044 Stock #: 23168

23168 VIN: 4T1B21HKXRU020322

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 90 KM Disclosures Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Departure Assist Lane Keeping Assist Auto Hold Brake Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.